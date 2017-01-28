You are here:
Premier League: West Ham sign winger Robert Snodgrass from Hull City

Jan, 28 2017

West Ham signed Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass in a £10.2 million ($12 million) deal from Hull on Friday.

Snodgrass agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to become West Ham's second January signing after their swoop for Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

With Hammers playmaker Dimitri Payet still trying to engineer a move back to his former club Marseille, Snodgrass would be a ready-made replacement for the France international.

File photo of Hull City's Robert Snodgrass.

File photo of Hull City's Robert Snodgrass. Reuters

Snodgrass could make his West Ham debut in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

"I'm delighted because this is a massive club with great tradition," Snodgrass said.

"This is the sort of club which speaks for itself, the fans who come here and support week-in week-out and moving to and selling out this new stadium is terrific and I want to be part of it,"

"The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can't wait to get started. I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level,"

"The club has had a few good weeks with results and if I can add to that, great. I'm just looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started," Snodgrass said.

