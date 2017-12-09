You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham manager David Moyes drops Joe Hart for game against Chelsea

SportsAFPDec, 09 2017 19:37:47 IST

London: England goalkeeper Joe Hart was dropped by manager David Moyes for West Ham United's Premier League home game with Chelsea on Saturday.

West Ham United's English goalkeeper Joe Hart is seen during the English Premier League football match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on November 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

File image of West Ham United's English goalkeeper Joe Hart. AFP

Moyes instead opted for Adrian after the Spaniard shone last weekend in West Ham's 2-1 defeat at Hart's parent club Manchester City, for which Hart was ineligible.

Hart, 30, produced an error-strewn display on his last outing, a 4-0 defeat at Everton, conceding a penalty and being lobbed from 60 yards by Wayne Rooney after fluffing a clearance.

He lost his place at City last season following Pep Guardiola's arrival as manager, spending the campaign on loan at Italian side Torino, and has come under pressure at international level.


Young Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford impressed on his debut in England's recent 0-0 friendly draw with Germany and Stoke City's Jack Butland is another alternative.


Published Date: Dec 09, 2017 07:37 pm | Updated Date: Dec 09, 2017 07:37 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores