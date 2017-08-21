Premier League: West Brom's Hal Robson-Kanu out for three games after losing appeal against red card

London: West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu will serve a three-match ban after an FA Commission dismissed his club's appeal against his red card in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

The 28-year-old Wales international — most famous for his spectacular goal in the Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Belgium — was shown a straight red card following an aerial challenge with Burnley defender Matt Lowton.

Robson-Kanu was only on the pitch for 22 minutes at Turf Moor, but he also managed to score the winning goal 12 minutes before being dismissed.

West Brom appealed on the grounds of Robson-Kanu being wrongfully dimissed but the FA Commission disagreed.

"Hal Robson-Kanu's sending off at Burnley on Saturday has been upheld by an FA commission," West Brom said in a statement.

"Albion appealed against referee Martin Atkinson's decision to award a red card following an aerial challenge with Burnley's Matthew Lowton.

"The decision means Robson-Kanu will now be suspended from Tuesday night's League Cup tie at Accrington and the Premier League games against Stoke and Brighton."

Robson-Kanu was given a new contract last month, tying him to the club till 2020.