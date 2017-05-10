You are here:
  Premier League: We will see how Chelsea respond next season, says Arsene Wenger

May, 10 2017

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels that teams battling in Europe and domestically will find it difficult to win the coveted English Premier League (EPL) title.

With the nature of the EPL being physically tough, Wenger stated it will be difficult for teams involved in European tournaments and that he is eager to see how league leaders Chelsea respond next season.

File photo of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. AP

"Because the league is so physically difficult, maybe it is very difficult to cope with both. We will see how Chelsea respond next season," Wenger said.

With Leicester City's fairytale title win last season and Chelsea being on the brink of sealing the honour this year, Wenger feels that sides not involved in Europe have won the Premier league over the last two seasons.

"Over the last two seasons teams who were not involved in Europe at all have won the league," the Frenchman said.

Arsenal, who are fighting for a place in the top four in the EPL this season, will face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup later this month. The FA Cup is Wenger's only shot at a trophy this season.


