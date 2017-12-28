Premier League: Virgil van Dijk's move to Liverpool from Southampton marks end of transfer saga

Dutch international Virgil van Dijk finally made his long-awaited move to Liverpool from Southampton in a record-breaking £75 million deal. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had targeted the 26-year old centre-back in the summer to shore up his defence and will be delighted to have finally gotten his main man.

Liverpool have been devastating going forward, with the "Fab Four" attack of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helping the team amass a 46-goal haul that only City has eclipsed.

But Klopp's team has conceded 23 goals in 20 games — more than any rival in the top five — including three in last week's 3-3 draw at Arsenal after a two-goal lead was thrown away.

By stumping up £75 million, Liverpool have made van Dijk the most expensive defender ever, eclipsing the £54 million paid by Manchester City for Kyle Walker.

Ironically, Klopp had criticised Manchester United for spending £90 million on re-signing Paul Pogba from Juventus.

"If you bring one player in for £100 million and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. The day that this is football, I’m not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together," Klopp had said after Pogba's return to United in the summer of 2016.

Klopp, however, had, at the end of the 2016-17 season, assured fans of spending big in the summer to challenge for more trophies which included an unsuccessful £60 million bid for van Dijk.

Transfer saga ends

Van Dijk's move marks the end of a long-drawn transfer saga which saw van Dijk putting in his transfer request and Liverpool being forced to issue an apology to Southampton.

The Dutchman arrived at Saint Mary's in 2015 from Scottish club Celtic for a reported £13 million transfer fee and quickly established himself as an integral part of the Southampton defence. His performances in his debut season saw Southampton reward the Dutchman with an improved six-year contract which extended his stay at Southampton till 2022. With club captain and fellow centre-back Jose Fonte leaving for West Ham in January 2017, van Dijk was made the club captain.

His performances attracted the attention of major Premier League clubs with Liverpool leading the race to sign van Dijk ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea with even the player stating his desire to play for Klopp's side.

In June, Liverpool had a reported £60 million bid rejected by Southampton, who further reported the Merseysiders for making an illegal approach for the player. Liverpool were forced to issue Southampton a humbling apology and also announced that they would be ending their pursuit of van Dijk.

With his preferred club forced to back down, van Dijk told new manager Mauricio Pellegrino of his desire to leave the South coast club which prompted Pellegrino to order van Dijk to train alone.

Weeks later, a disgruntled van Dijk handed in his transfer request to force his way out of the club while also blaming the media for tarnishing his image as a professional footballer. In a statement issued by the player, van Dijk said that he felt "insulted" by reports claiming he refused to train and force the club to sell him.

The Saints remained adamant in not letting their star player leave and with no other clubs making a move for the player, van Dijk came back into the team after the end of the transfer window.

The Dutchman started his first Premier League game for the Saints in a 2-1 loss at Stoke City on 30 September and has since featured 12 times for Southampton this season.

Liverpool's defence has been it's weak point and the club will be hopeful of steadying it with the arrival of van Dijk.