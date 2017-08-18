Premier League: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino targets four new signings in transfer window

London: Tottenham Hotspur are targeting four new signings in the current transfer window but need time to recruit the right players to help the club progress, manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of Sunday's match against Premier League champions Chelsea.

Tottenham, who finished second in the league behind Chelsea last season, are the only English top-flight club yet to sign a player and have lost right back Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City.

British media reports say the London club are close to their first signing, having agreed a fee for Ajax Amsterdam's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez and Pochettino remains hopeful of signing more players.

"I want four new players if it's possible but it's not easy, you need time," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"We expect to sign some players before the end of the transfer window... and try to improve our squad and try to bring new faces and new energy in the team because it will be a long season.

"The most important thing is to try to be right in the players we sign and that the players can help us and be important for the present and the future of the club," Pochettino said.

Tottenham will play their home games at Wembley this season as their new stadium in north London is under construction and due for completion next year.

However, their record at the venue last season was underwhelming, as they lost two and drew one of their four European competition fixtures there.

Spurs also lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April and Pochettino says that his team will have no excuse for poor performances at the stadium this campaign.

"One of our challenges is to make Wembley our home. We need to show we are ready," he said.

"Wembley is not a problem. We are the problem if we are not able to win like last season. We were poor when we played there last season."

Pochettino believes that playing against the league champions will make his team more determined.

"Chelsea have a very good squad. They have signed good players. It will be a really tough game, a big challenge. It's a derby and it's always very exciting to play in a derby," he said.

"It's a massive motivation for us and our fans to play against the Premier League champions," he said.