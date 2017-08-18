Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur inch closer to signing Davinson Sanchez from Ajax

London: Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing their first signing of the transfer window after agreeing on a deal for Ajax Amsterdam centre back Davinson Sanchez, according to multiple British media reports.

Tottenham were likely to pay a club record fee of £42 million for the 21-year-old, who scored six goals in 32 league appearances for Ajax last season and received the club's player of the year award, the reports said.

The potential signing will reassure fans who have expressed concern over Tottenham's inactivity in the current window.

Spurs, who finished runners-up to Chelsea in the league last season, are the only team in the English top-flight that are yet to make a signing and have lost England international right-back Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City.

Tottenham beat Newcastle United 2-0 in their opening league fixture last Sunday and will host champions Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.