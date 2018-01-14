Premier League: Tottenham beat Everton as Harry Kane becomes club's all-time leading scorer; Chelsea held by Leicester

London: Harry Kane produced yet another landmark display as his two goals in a 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley on Saturday saw him become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

Saturday's late kick-off saw England forward Kane score his 98th Premier League goal and surpass Teddy Sheringham's previous club record of 97.

Son Heung-Min broke the deadlock midway through the first half and Kane made it 2-0 in the 47th minute after an excellent run and cross from Son, despite a suspicion of offside.

That goal saw Kane equal Sheringham's tally and the England striker broke it 12 minutes later when he prodded the ball past Jordan Pickford from close range for his latest landmark display of the season.

Christian Eriksen completed the scoring nine minutes from time when he finished a sweeping move.

Kane's latest record comes after a stellar 2017 that saw the 24-year-old set a new record of 39 Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, beating the 36 that Alan Shearer managed in 1995.

Kane remains well adrift of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves's club tally of 220 goals in 321 First Division appearances — to the relief of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"Harry Kane is such a talented player, so professional and I am very happy," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"The good thing is Jimmy Greaves' record is far (away) so not every week he is going to break something."

Goalless Chelsea

By contrast, London rivals Chelsea did little to take the spotlight away from under-fire manager Antonio Conte in a goalless draw with 10-man Leicester City.

Chelsea were unable to pierce Leicester's defence even after visiting left-back Ben Chilwell was sent off for a second bookable offence midway through the second half.

The Stamford Bridge stalemate left the third-placed Blues 15 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, who visit Liverpool on Sunday.

"I think we played with a lot of top players against Arsenal (in the goalless League Cup semi-final first leg), and then again today against a very good team," Conte, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, told the BBC.

Elsewhere, Alan Pardew oversaw his first Premier League victory as West Bromich Albion manager thanks to a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, while Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United came from behind to draw 1-1 with bottom-of-the-table Swansea City.

West Brom, who kicked off level on points with the Swans, needed just four minutes to take the lead at The Hawthorns when Jonny Evans headed in from a corner.

Craig Dawson secured their first league win since August 19 in the 56th minute with a fine header.

The Baggies remain in the relegation zone, as do Swansea, who took the lead at Newcastle through Jordan Ayew on the hour before substitute Joselu equalised 10 minutes later.

James Ward-Prowse scored his first two goals of the Premier League season for Southampton but that wasn't enough to give the Saints a desperately-needed win as hosts Watford rallied to draw 2-2.

Taylor remembered

Vicarage Road saw Watford fans mark the first anniversary of the passing of their celebrated former manager and ex-England boss Graham Taylor.

But despite the highly-charged atmosphere, it was Southampton who broke the deadlock thanks to Ward-Prowse's low strike in the 20th minute.

Ward-Prowse doubled the Saints' lead shortly before half-time.

But Watford pulled a goal back through an Andre Gray header and then equalised in controversial fashion right at the finish when Abdoulaye Doucoure turned in a Troy Deeney flick-on.

Doucoure diverted the ball in with his hand as he stooped for a header but, with no video assistant referees in the Premier League, the goal stood and denied Southampton a first league win in 10 games.

"I never see this type of mistake in the Premier League before," said Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

"To live this injustice is really hard. I think we have to try (VAR)."

Bakary Sako scored as Crystal Palace beat Burnley 1-0, while West Ham United won 4-1 away to Huddersfield Town.

The Hammers opened the scoring at Huddersfield in the 25th minute when Joe Lolley was dispossessed, with Mark Noble unleashing a powerful shot, only for Lolley to curl in an equaliser five minutes before the break.

West Ham regained the lead soon after the break through Marko Arnautovic before Manuel Lanzini scored twice to put the result beyond doubt.

Sunday also sees Bournemouth face Arsenal, while Manchester United, currently second, play managerless Stoke City at Old Trafford on Monday.