Premier League: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino expects a 'tough game' against Sunderland

London: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to guard against complacency when they travel to bottom of the Premier League Sunderland on Tuesday.

Spurs head to the northeast nine points behind leaders and fellow London club Chelsea, are on a seven-match unbeaten league run.

While Spurs will be tipped to take all three points at the Stadium of Light, Chelsea have a potentially tricky match at Liverpool.

"For me, every game is important in the Premier League and we are in a position where it's important to get the three points," Pochettino said.

"It's a tough game because Sunderland need points, too and always it's tough to play in the Premier League but our objective is to get the three points to be close to the top, to keep our position, and maybe improve.

"The three points are important for them but they are very important for us, and we have to be aware of the pressure that we need to win, because at the end of the season we need to fight for big things.

"It will bring us the possibility to improve our position and to be nearer the top of the table. So, it is a very important game."

England forward Harry Kane, who missed Spurs' nailbiting 4-3 FA Cup win over fourth-tier Wycombe Wanderers through injury, is now fit and available.

Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose -- who both missed the Cup tie -- are set to return as Pochettino reverts to his first-choice side after making several changes against Wycombe.

The Argentinian manager, who has not yet added to his squad this month, said he was unlikely to bring any new players to White Hart Lane before the January transfer window shuts late Tuesday.

"It's nought point nought one per cent the possibility to sign (a player)," Pochettino said. "We are happy with the squad, I am happy, and I think in the next four months we will be all right until May.

"It's not too much time to bring players from different leagues or from a club in England that can adapt to a different style or philosophy and can help us.

"We are involved in three competitions, and it's up to us to finish well and try to achieve our objectives."