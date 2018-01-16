Premier League: Theo Walcott set for a medical at Everton ahead of £20 million move from Arsenal

London: Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is edging closer to a £20 million ($28 million, 23 million euros) move to Everton after he travelled to Merseyside for a medical as Toffees coach Sam Allardyce bids to boost his attacking options.

Britain's Press Association reported that the 28-year-old was due to attend the club's Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday to undergo his physical examination and finalise terms.

"His pace is one of his key strengths which we lack in this squad," said Allardyce last week. "We are short of goals so to add power in our goalscoring ability would be very important for me."

Walcott, who has scored 108 goals in 397 matches for Arsenal, is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium having made just 16 appearances this season. He has not made a Premier League start since April.

Providing there are no last-minute hitches, within the next 24 hours Walcott, Arsenal's longest-serving player, should become Allardyce's second signing of the transfer window.

Striker Cenk Tosun, a £28 million arrival from Besiktas, made his debut at the weekend, playing an hour of the 4-0 defeat at Tottenham for mid-table Everton, whose progress under Allardyce has stalled after a promising start following his arrival in late November.

"Theo's not as risky (as Tosun) because he's proven," added Allardyce. "He's scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions as well as many assists."