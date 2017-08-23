Premier League: Swansea City manager Paul Clement keen to bolster squad before transfer window closes

You are here:
SportsReutersAug, 23 2017 13:25:02 IST

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says Sam Clucas will offer the side versatility after the midfielder completes his move from Hull City but is still keen to bring in more signings before the transfer window closes.

File image of Swansea City manager Paul Clement. Reuters

British media put the fee for the 26-year-old at around 15 million pounds.

"He is a good footballer and that is what we want here," Clement told reporters. "The fact he can play in so many positions reinforces that he is a good footballer."

"This is the first one (signing) in the latter parts of the window and hopefully we can do a couple more," Clement said after Tuesday's 4-1 win over MK Dons in the League Cup.

Swansea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Crystal Palace.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 01:25 pm | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 01:25 pm


