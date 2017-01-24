Premier League: Sunderland sign former Manchester City defender Jolean Lescott

Liverpool: Sunderland have signed central defender Joleon Lescott on a contract until the end of the season, the Premier League basement side said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who was out of contract, has joined until the end of the season and will be reunited with his former manager at Everton, David Moyes, who is now in charge of Sunderland.

Lescott left Aston Villa last year and signed for AEK Athens, but injury restricted him to four matches for the Greek team and he has been without a club since November.

The former England defender has now followed former Toffees team-mates Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar, who also know Moyes from their time on Merseyside, to the Stadium of Light.

"Joleon Lescott has joined Sunderland AFC on a short-term contract," said a club statement. "The defender has put pen to paper on a deal with the Black Cats until the end of the season."

Sunderland are a point adrift of relegation rivals Hull and Crystal Palace at the bottom of the Premier League after a 2-0 loss away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.