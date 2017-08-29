Premier League: Stoke City snap defender Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur for £18 million

London: Austrian international central defender Kevin Wimmer signed for Stoke City from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday for £18 million.

The 24-year-old who represents a good piece of business for Spurs having joined them in 2015 for £4.3 million from German side Cologne — has signed a five-year contract with Stoke.

Wimmer had found cementing a regular first team place impossible with Belgian duo Toby Alderweireid and Jan Vertonghen holding sway there.

The arrival of young Colombian Davinson Sanchez from Ajax earlier this month for a club record fee of £42 million saw the eight-times capped Wimmer's chances of a breakthrough diminish further.

"Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal," said Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

"We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that."

Wimmer is Hughes's seventh signing since the end of last season — in which Stoke finished 13th — with the Austrian his third defensive reinforcement.

He has brought in Chelsea's French international defender Kurt Zouma on loan and bought Dutchman Bruno Martins Indi from Portuguese outfit Porto after he impressed during a loan spell last term.

It was former Manchester United, Barcelona and Wales striker Hughes who proved the deciding factor in Wimmer's decision to move.

"I had some really good conversations with the manager and they were important for me," said Wimmer.

"He is a very good manager and I like the way he approaches the game. His style of play suits the way I like to play too — he likes his defenders to be able to play out with the ball."

"I am just so happy to be at Stoke now because I really wanted to come here, to a club with such big tradition, so I feel really good and am very excited about meeting up with everybody and getting ready for the matches ahead."