Premier League: Stoke City keen on adding players in January transfer window, says chairman Peter Coates

Struggling Stoke City will loosen the purse strings in the January transfer window to revive their Premier League campaign, chairman Peter Coates has said.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has come under increasing pressure to get positive results as the club languish in 17th position after a run of five defeats and two draws in their last eight league games.

“Yes, it is our intention to improve the squad during the January window. We will definitely try and strengthen,” Coates told the Stoke Sentinel.

Striker Saido Berahino was Stoke’s most significant recruitment last January but the 24-year-old has scored just once in eight league appearances this campaign.

Stoke host West Brom, who are winless in 16 league games and sit second bottom in the league, on Saturday.