Premier League: Sporting Lisbon's Adrien Silva awaits FIFA confirmation for Leicester City move

Lisbon: Sporting Lisbon said on Friday they had reached agreement with Leicester City to sell Portuguese international Adrien Silva to the Premier League club in a transfer deal after the deadline expired.

Sporting said they were "awaiting confirmation from FIFA" that the deal could go through after Silva reportedly agreed to join Leicester two hours after the transfer window shut on Thursday.

Leicester made no comment when contacted by AFP.

The 28-year-old midfielder, part of his country's Euro 2016-winning squad, was allowed to leave the Portugal team camp hours before Thursday's World Cup qualifier victory against the Faroe Islands.

Leicester, the surprise 2016 Premier League champions, want to strengthen their midfield after selling Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea on Thursday.

Portuguese sports paper Record reported that Leicester would pay 29 million euros ($34.6 million) for Silva.