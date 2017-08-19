Premier League: Shinji Okazaki sets up Leicester win; Charlie Austin's penalty secures Southampton victory

Shinji Okazaki set up Leicester's first win of the Premier League season as the Japan forward's quick-fire strike inspired a 2-0 success against Brighton on Saturday.

Okazaki took just 52 seconds to open the scoring at the King Power Stadium and Harry Maguire doubled Leicester's advantage after the interval.

Following Leicester's 4-3 defeat at Arsenal in their first match, it was essential for Craig Shakespeare's team to get up and running given they face Manchester United and Chelsea in their next two league games.

Brighton's wait for their first point goes on after a lacklustre performance from Chris Hughton's side.

Beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their first top-tier match for 34 years last weekend, Brighton got off to the worst possible start as Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan made the error that led to Okazaki's opener.

Riyad Mahrez cut inside for a shot that should have been easy for Ryan, but the close-season signing from Valencia let it slip from his grasp and Okazaki was perfectly placed to slot home his second goal of the campaign.

Jamie Vardy should have punished another miscue from nervous Brighton when Markus Suttner's scuffed pass was intercepted by Okazaki, but the Leicester striker couldn't convert from his team-mate's cutback.

Once Brighton finally settled, Glenn Murray had the ball in the net when he swivelled as the ball dropped over his shoulder and fired home, only to see the strike disallowed for offside.

Albion felt aggrieved again moments later when Jamie Murphy's shot hit Leicester's Wes Morgan on the arm, prompting a penalty appeal that was turned down by Lee Probert.

Vardy and Okazaki combined to open up the Brighton defence just before half-time as the England forward's low cross was nudged wide by his strike partner.

Shakespeare's team doubled their lead in the 54th minute when Maguire rose highest at the far post to head in from Mahrez's corner.

Brighton's last chance of snatching an unlikely point disappeared when Murray couldn't finish off a golden opportunity from close range.

Substitute Charlie Austin netted a decisive stoppage-time penalty as Southampton weathered a valiant fightback by 10-man West Ham United on Saturday to record a 3-2 victory.

Southampton ended a club-record run of six home games without scoring to go 2-0 up through Manolo Gabbiadini and Dusan Tadic, with West Ham's Marko Arnautovic sent off in between for elbowing Jack Stephens.

Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez scored his first two West Ham goals to draw the visitors level, only for Austin to snatch victory at the death.

Austin's 93rd-minute effort, after a foul on Maya Yoshida by Pablo Zabaleta, prevented Mauricio Pellegrino's side from going seven home league games without victory.

It was another punch in the guts for West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, albeit of a different kind to last weekend's 4-0 thrashing at Manchester United.

The east London club have lost their opening two league games for the first time since 2010-11, when they were relegated.

Their afternoon took a turn for the worse before the game had even kicked off as Winston Reid injured his calf in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Angelo Ogbonna.

Southampton awarded a debut to record signing Mario Lemina, who was bought from Juventus for a reported initial fee of £15.4 million ($19.8 million, 16.9 million euros).

The hosts ended a goal drought of 586 minutes in the 11th minute, Gabbiadini exchanging passes with Nathan Redmond before beating Joe Hart for his first goal in 10 games.

West Ham threatened to come back into the game and it took a superb reflex stop from Fraser Forster to prevent Hernandez equalising with a diving header from an Arnautovic cross.

But after Mark Noble had avoided punishment for an ugly challenge on Lemina, West Ham shot themselves in the foot when Arnautovic saw red for flinging his arm into Stephens's neck.

Within five minutes it was 2-0 as Tadic netted from the penalty spot after Southampton old boy Jose Fonte had been penalised for hauling down Steven Davis.

West Ham gave themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half-time when Hernandez scored after Forster had parried a shot from the fit-again Michail Antonio.

After Gabbiadini had clipped the bar, Hernandez equalised in trademark fashion in the 73rd minute, volleying in after Diafra Sakho's effort came back off the bar.

But Austin had the last word, tucking a nerveless penalty past Hart after Zabaleta was penalised for a push on Yoshida.

Welsh international forward Hal Robson-Kanu scored and was then sent-off in a dramatic 20-minute cameo as West Bromwich Albion defeated Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

It was a second successive win of the new season for West Brom who had beaten Bournemouth 1-0 last weekend.

For Burnley, however, it was a crashing return to earth after they had opened their campaign with a shock 3-2 triumph at champions Chelsea.

Robson-Kanu had only been on the pitch for eight minutes, having replaced James McClean, when he scored the only goal after 71 minutes.

A long ball forward was helped on by Matt Phillips into the path of the hard-charging Robson-Kanu who rifled his drive beyond Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.

But just 12 minutes later, Robson-Kanu was heading off the pitch in disgrace after being red-carded for an elbow in the face of Matthew Lowton.

West Brom gave a debut to Gareth Barry after the veteran midfielder moved from Everton in midweek, while Burnley's pre-match build-up was dominated by reports that New Zealand striker Chris Wood was about to sign from second-tier Leeds United.

Burnley could have done with Wood's finishing prowess on Saturday as Jeff Hendrick wasted a handful of half-chances while Ben Mee headed horribly wide from corner early in the second period.