Premier League: Sead Kolasinac to join Arsenal from Schalke as their first summer signing

London: Arsene Wenger's first activity in the transfer market since signing a new contract last week is to secure the services of Bosnian international defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

Kolasinac, who turns 24 later this month, joins the FA Cup winners from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 and will compete with Nacho Monreal for the first choice berth.

"Sead Kolasinac will join us this summer on a long-term contract," read a short statement on the club website Tuesday.

"Subject to the completion of all regulatory processes, the defender will start pre-season training in July."

Kolasinac —born in Germany but to Bosnian parents — made 94 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke and played over 20 Europa League and Champions League matches for the 'Royal Blues'.

He played for Bosnia in the 2014 World Cup finals making unwanted history in scoring the fastest own goal in the tournament's history — the third minute of the group match with Argentina.

Arsenal supporters, some of whom have turned against Wenger and wanted him to leave, will be watching the Frenchman's transfer activity carefully after the Gunners won just the FA Cup during a largely unsuccessful season.

Arsenal have been linked with a big-money move for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, while Henry Onyekuru — a forward currently at Belgian outfit KAS Eupen — has also been touted as a target