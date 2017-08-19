You are here:
  3. Premier League: Sadio Mane scores late winner as Liverpool edge past Crystal Palace at Anfield

SportsReutersAug, 19 2017 22:09:41 IST

London: Liverpool ground out their first Premier League victory of the season after winger Sadio Mane scored an opportunistic goal to give them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's only goal against Crystal Palace at Anfield. AP

The pacy Mane took advantage of a double mistake by Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic and steered the ball past Wayne Hennessey in the 73rd minute, after the Wales goalkeeper had made a string of good saves.

Liverpool enjoyed the lion's share of the possession but the visitors missed the best chance of the match shortly after the break as the home side's former striker Christian Benteke blazed his shot over the bar from six yards.

The opening period was a scrappy affair with passes going astray at either end. The best action came inside a minute as Hennessey denied Roberto Firmino before opposite goalkeeper Simon Mignolet kept out a fiercely struck Jason Puncheon effort.


