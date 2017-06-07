Premier League: Romelu Lukaku confirms Everton exit and says he wants to win Champions League

Liverpool: Everton's star striker Romelu Lukaku has asserted that staying at the city-based football club next season is not an option and he is exploring possibilities to move to a more reputed club in England.

"Staying at Everton is not really an option for next season. There is nothing concrete with another club at the moment. My agent (Mino Raiola) is busy discussing things. I'm not going to make big declarations about my future," Lukaku was quoted as saying by telegraph.co.uk on Tuesday.

"But I know where I want to play, in a club which is competing in the Champions League and can win titles in England," the Belgian international added.

Various reports have confirmed that the 24-year-old wants to return to his former club Chelsea, who sold him to Everton three years back for £28 million ($36.11 million).

"Staying in England is best for me. I know the competition, and I've almost reached 100 goals in the league, which is a milestone I want to achieve".

According to the website, Chelsea are considering the £100 million ($128.9 million) fee demanded by Everton as too hefty, because one of their targets, Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid, has a price-tag of around $70 million.

Lukaku hinted that if the move to Chelsea does not materialise, he will not reject a move to Manchester United, who have confirmed their place in this season's Champions League and have already registered their interest to buy him.

"The Premier League is a dream for me, but I also want to win the Champions League, the FA Cup and other prizes. I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve, and I know where I want to do that," he said.

"My agent is now talking to a club. I know where I want to go, so I'll just stay patient. I know meetings have been arranged, so I'm just waiting for a call. We are now in discussions with the club. We'll see what happens."