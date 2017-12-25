You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Mohamed Salah says he 'came to win titles' as Liverpool look to end 5-year wait for silverware

SportsAFP25 Dec, 2017 19:36:50 IST

Liverpool: Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

File image of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. AFP

File image of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. AFP

The 25-year-old -- who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season -- has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side and is joint-top of the Premier League scorers' charts with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

"I want to win titles here, I came here to win titles -- to win something for the club, for us, for the fans," he told Sky Sports News.

"I love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something. I am sure we are going to win something this year."

Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool's 'fab four' attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.


The five-time European champions -- who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup -- sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday's match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February.


Published Date: Dec 25, 2017 07:36 pm | Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017 07:36 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores