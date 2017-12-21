Premier League: Manchester United, City face no action over tunnel row, confirms FA

London: The English Football Association said on Thursday no formal action would be taken against Manchester United or Manchester City following ugly scenes that overshadowed the derby at Old Trafford earlier this month.

City beat nearest challengers United 2-1 to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League on 10 December.

The visitors' celebrations after the match are alleged to have sparked a row involving several players and staff from both teams in the corridor outside the dressing rooms.

During the altercation, it is understood that milk and water were thrown at United boss Jose Mourinho from within the City dressing room. Reports said City assistant coach Mikel Arteta was left with a cut below his eye after being hit by a plastic bottle.

The Football Association (FA) asked the clubs to explain the post-match fracas.

But in a statement on Thursday, the FA said: "Following a review of the evidence provided by the clubs and independent eyewitnesses, the FA will be taking no formal action."

Following the incident, Mourinho dismissed claims his Manchester United players were in the wrong.

City manager Pep Guardiola also defended his players, although he offered an apology to United.