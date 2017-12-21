You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Manchester United, City face no action over tunnel row, confirms FA

SportsAFP21 Dec, 2017 23:12:19 IST


London: The English Football Association said on Thursday no formal action would be taken against Manchester United or Manchester City following ugly scenes that overshadowed the derby at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Manchester

Jose Mourinho dismissed claims his Manchester United players were in the wrong, whilst Pep Guardiola defended his players, although offered an apology. AFP

City beat nearest challengers United 2-1 to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League on 10 December.

The visitors' celebrations after the match are alleged to have sparked a row involving several players and staff from both teams in the corridor outside the dressing rooms.

During the altercation, it is understood that milk and water were thrown at United boss Jose Mourinho from within the City dressing room. Reports said City assistant coach Mikel Arteta was left with a cut below his eye after being hit by a plastic bottle.

The Football Association (FA) asked the clubs to explain the post-match fracas.

But in a statement on Thursday, the FA said: "Following a review of the evidence provided by the clubs and independent eyewitnesses, the FA will be taking no formal action."


Following the incident, Mourinho dismissed claims his Manchester United players were in the wrong.

City manager Pep Guardiola also defended his players, although he offered an apology to United.


Published Date: Dec 21, 2017 11:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 21, 2017 11:12 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores