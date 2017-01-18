You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Manchester United appoint counter-terrorism manager, claim to be first club to do so

AFPJan, 18 2017 22:37:00 IST

Manchester: Manchester United have appointed a counter-terrorism manager and believe they are the first Premier League club to do so, reports said on Wednesday.

The English football giants, who suffered two embarrassing security blunders in recent months, appointed an unnamed former member of the Manchester police and made the announcement at a fans' forum recently, the BBC and other British media said.

A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. Reuters

A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. Reuters

Old Trafford is now subject to some of the most stringent security measures on match days with spectators searched at the turnstiles and cars also undergoing checks when they want to enter the car park.

It comes after last May's Premier League match with Bournemouth saw spectators evacuated from Old Trafford when a suspect package was discovered in a toilet.

The package proved to be harmless and had been placed there -- and then forgotten about -- by a security firm during a training exercise. The match had to be played at a later date.

In another breach two audacious United fans on a tour of Old Trafford last November hid in the loos hoping to be able then to gain access to their game with Arsenal.

Their hopes were dashed as they were discovered and handed over to police.

Also See




Top Stories



Cricket Scores