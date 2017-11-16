Premier League: Manchester United announce 17 percent revenue rise to £141 million in first quarter

London: Manchester United's first-quarter revenue rose by 17 percent year-on-year to £141 million ($185.9 million, 158 million euros), the Premier League giants announced on Thursday.

The rise for the period July-September 2017 was fuelled by the club's return to the Champions League, which saw broadcasting revenue increase by 30.9 percent and matchday revenue by 33.3 percent.

The record figures for the quarter enabled United to make a profit of £7.9 million.

"We are just over a quarter of the way through what promises to be another exciting season," said United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in a press release.

"In the Champions League we have won all four games played to date, we are through to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup and are looking forward to the next few months as the number of matches ramps up."

Last January, United returned to the top of the annual Money League published by financial consultants Deloitte for the first time in 11 years, dislodging Real Madrid.

That came after the club announced record annual revenue of £515.3 million for the 2015-16 season.

Under new manager Jose Mourinho, United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, but qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League for the first time.

They also triumphed in the League Cup, beating Southampton 3-2 in the final.

United spent around £145 million over the close season to sign Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic and Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Mourinho's men have made an encouraging start to the current season, but while they are second in the Premier League they are already eight points behind leaders Manchester City.