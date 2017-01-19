Premier League: Manchester United agree to sell Memphis Depay to Lyon

Manchester United have agreed to sell Dutch winger Memphis Depay to Lyon for a fee that could reach around 25 million euros ($26.7 million), British media reported on Wednesday.

Depay, 22, joined United from PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of £25 million ($30.7 million, 28.8 million euros) in June 2015.

But he had a disappointing first season under compatriot Louis van Gaal and has made just one start in all competitions since Jose Mourinho became manager last July.

Media outlets including Britain's Press Association and Sky Sports said United had reached a deal with Lyon that included buy-back and sell-on clauses.

A Lyon spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that the deal was "on the right track".

Depay stands to become Lyon's biggest signing since the club-record purchase of Yoann Gourcuff from Bordeaux for 22 million euros in 2010.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio praised Depay, capped 27 times by the Netherlands, during a recent press conference and described the player as his "priority" for the January transfer window.

"He's forceful, powerful, capable of scoring and helping to score," Genesio said. "He's a fairly complete player, a winger, who can play with both feet."

Depay is thought to have been signed as a replacement for Rachid Ghezzal, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria and whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Depay, who has scored seven goals in 53 United appearances, will become the second player to leave Old Trafford this month after France international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin joined Everton.