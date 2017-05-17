Premier League: Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta says his favourite moment was beating United

Manchester: Manchester City favourite Pablo Zabaleta said his time at the club had been a "dream" after his farewell appearance on Tuesday, citing victory over Manchester United as a personal highlight.

Argentinian right-back Zabaleta, 32, will leave City at the end of the season and made his 333rd appearance in the club's colours in their 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

He was honoured in a post-match ceremony, during which he picked dramatically winning the Premier League in 2012 and beating United in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2011 as his favourite moments.

"As a football player and as a football fan, it was a dream to come to the Premier League," Zabaleta told appreciative supporters at the Etihad.

"I said to my girlfriend, now my wife, 'Let me go to Manchester. I will enjoy it. It will be only for three or four years.' So I'll have to say sorry – it's been nine years!

"My favourite moments were when we beat Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley and the first Premier League we won with Sergio Aguero's goal. The fans had waited so long and we did it in a City way."