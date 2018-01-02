You are here:
Premier League: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus to undergo further tests to assess seriousness of knee injury

Manchester: Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in Sunday's 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, competes for the ball with Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City. AP

City said on their website that Jesus had "suffered a medial collateral ligament injury" and will have further examinations this week to establish the extent of his lay-off.

City manager Pep Guardiola said immediately after the match that Jesus would "be out for a little bit more than one month."

The 20-year-old forward left the Selhurst Park pitch in tears after landing awkwardly during the first half and had to be consoled by his club’s medical staff.


"Today I went through an image exam on my left knee that diagnosed a small medial collateral ligament injury," Jesus wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"Thank God it is not very bad and I won’t have to go through any surgery procedure. Promise to be back as soon as possible."


City are 12 points clear at the top of the table before facing mid-table Watford at home on Tuesday.


