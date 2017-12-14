Premier League: Manchester City shouldn't only focus on Harry Kane, says defender Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester City must not focus their attention solely on striker Harry Kane as they prepare to host a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, defender Eliaquim Mangala has said.

Kane, the league’s second-highest goal-scorer this campaign with 12 goals, has netted four times in Tottenham’s last five games as the north London side have recovered from a dip in form to record back-to-back league wins.

Tottenham’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday moved them back into the top four and Mangala has warned his team mates to expect a tough test.

"He’s a very good striker but Tottenham is not just about Harry Kane," Mangala told the club’s website. "They have some qualities. We have to be focused on all of the team and prepare for the game to win."

“Tottenham are a very good team with young players. We will have to prepare as well as possible.”

Meanwhile, City recorded a record-breaking 15th consecutive league win with a 4-0 thrashing of bottom-side Swansea City on Wednesday and are 11 points clear at the top of the table.

"That’s history," Mangala added. "We’re the only team to do that and it’s a big achievement. There’s a long way to go but we have to be proud. It’s not easy to do that. We’re very happy."

“We have the same objective: to win the game. At the moment, we are going well. We need to carry on in the same way and keep working... Now, we rest as we have another game on Saturday where we will try to do the same.”