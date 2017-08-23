You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Premier League: Manchester City new signing Kyle Walker apologises for red card

Premier League: Manchester City new signing Kyle Walker apologises for red card

SportsAFPAug, 23 2017 10:29:54 IST

London: Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has apologised for being sent off in Monday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

Walker, signed from Tottenham for £50 million in the close season, was dismissed for two bookings before half-time on his home debut at Eastlands.

Football Soccer - Premier League - Manchester City vs Everton - Manchester, Britain - August 21, 2017 Manchester Citys Kyle Walker reacts after receiving a second booking and being sent off by referee Robert Madley Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS1CPZI

Kyle Walker reacts after receiving a second booking and being sent off by referee Robert Madley. Reuters

The England right-back earned his first yellow card in the 42nd minute for a foul on Leighton Baines.

Just two minutes later, he was booked again as a collision with Dominic Calvert-Lewin triggered his dismissal.

"Gutted with last night," Walker tweeted on Tuesday.

"I apologise to the fans and my teammates. They did amazingly well to get back into the game and get a point."

City were trailing to Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal when Walker was sent off.

But Pep Guardiola's side managed to escape with a draw thanks to Raheem Sterling's equaliser eight minutes from time.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 10:29 am | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 10:29 am


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores