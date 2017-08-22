Premier League: Manchester City, Everton pay tribute to victims of Manchester, Barcelona attacks

You are here:
SportsAFPAug, 22 2017 07:25:20 IST

Manchester: Manchester City and Everton paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester and Barcelona terror attacks in their Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Both teams' shirts carried an image of a worker bee, which became a symbol of solidarity after the deadly terror attack on Manchester in May, modified to include the red and yellow colours of Catalonia.

An image of a bee is displayed on the big screen during the game as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester and Barcelona attacks. Reuters

The legend "MCRBCN" — standing for Manchester and Barcelona — was stamped beneath the symbols, while both teams wore black armbands.

"The people of this great city continue to demonstrate an unbelievable sense of community spirit through their ongoing efforts to raise funds following the tragic events at Manchester Arena," said City chief executive Ferran Soriano, who previously worked for FC Barcelona.

"In what will be Manchester City's first home fixture since the attack, it is fitting that our players will wear the worker bee on their shirts, together with black armbands, as our club and fans come together to show solidarity with fellow Mancunians, and unity with all of those affected in Catalonia following Thursday's devastating events."

Both City manager Pep Guardiola and his Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman played for Barcelona, with Guardiola, a Catalonia native, going on to become the most successful manager in the club's history.

Twin vehicle attacks last Thursday killed 15 people and wounded around 120 in Barcelona's bustling Las Ramblas boulevard and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils.

A suicide bombing after a concert in Manchester by US pop star Ariana Grande in May left 22 people dead.


Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 07:25 am | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 07:25 am


