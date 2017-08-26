Premier League: Manchester City bench Sergio Aguero; Benjamin Mendy to make debut against Bournemouth

Bournemouth: Striker Sergio Aguero was dropped to the bench by manager Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's game at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola named Gabriel Jesus as a loan striker at the Vitality Stadium, meaning Aguero had to make do with a place among the substitutes.

"Come on City!!!" Aguero tweeted shortly before the teams were announced. "Vamos! I am ready for the game!!"

Left-back Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance for City following his £52 million ($67 million, €56.2 million) move from Monaco, having previously been sidelined by a thigh problem.

Mendy's former Monaco team-mate Bernardo Silva was awarded his first City start as Guardiola abandoned a back three and reverted to a 4-1-4-1 system.

City won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game, before drawing 1-1 at home to Everton last Monday.