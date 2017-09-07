Premier League: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reports for training after failed push for Barcelona move

London: Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on Thursday returned to training at the club after failing to push through a move from the Premier League giants.

The Brazil playmaker submitted a transfer request on the eve of the season but Liverpool repeatedly rebuffed Barcelona's attempts to lure him to the Camp Nou.

He has not yet played for Liverpool this season, with the club citing a back injury, but he joined up with his national side for World Cup qualifiers and made two substitute appearances against Ecuador and Colombia, scoring against the former.

Coutinho returned home via private jet on Wednesday with club-mate Roberto Firmino, Manchester City trio Ederson, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus and Chelsea's Willian.

Barcelona turned to Coutinho after Neymar's sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.

A leading Barcelona board member said Liverpool set an asking price of 200 million euros ($239 million) for the midfielder.

But the English club responded angrily to his claim and were quoted on the BBC website as saying it was "absolutely false".

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign and sit in second place behind Manchester United after two wins and a draw from their first three fixtures.