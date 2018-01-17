Budget 2018
Premier League: Liverpool's John Flanagan sentenced over assault of his girlfriend

Sports AFP Jan 17, 2018 20:54:21 IST

London: Liverpool defender John Flanagan was sentenced to rehabilitation and 40 hours of unpaid work on Wednesday, having pleaded guilty to attacking his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old full-back admitted an offence of common assault by beating at a hearing on 2 January.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that he kicked his partner Rachael Wall in a central street in the northwest English city in the early hours of 22 December.

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 13, 2016 shows Liverpool's English defender Jon Flanagan (R) warming up with teammates during a team training session at their Melwood training complex in Liverpool. Liverpool defender John Flanagan was sentenced to rehabilitation and 40 hours of unpaid work on January 17, 2018, having pleaded guilty to attacking his girlfriend. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS

File image of Liverpool's English defender Jon Flanagan (R) warming up with teammates. AFP

District judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced Flanagan to a 12-month community order, which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days, 40 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs ($117, €96) and an £85 victim surcharge.

"You are, of course, a young man of previous good character and therefore it's undoubtedly sad that you have brought yourself here by your behaviour," she said.

"It was a matter of this lady going to the floor twice and you used your foot on her on one occasion."

The court saw security camera footage which showed Flanagan hitting his girlfriend before pushing her against a wall twice and then kicking her.

His lawyer Lionel Grieg told the court, "He deeply regrets his behaviour and there is genuine remorse.

"They are back together and working very hard at the relationship."

Liverpool-born Flanagan has made more than 50 first-team appearances for the Reds since making his debut aged 18.

He has captained Liverpool and made an appearance for England as a substitute in 2014.

Flanagan spent last season on loan at Burnley after 20 months out due to knee surgery.

He has featured only once for Liverpool this season.


