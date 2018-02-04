Premier League: Liverpool not targeting revenge against Tottenham Hotspur, says Roberto Firmino

Liverpool: Liverpool are not motivated by the prospect of retribution for their Premier League thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season when the two teams square off at Anfield on Sunday, forward Roberto Firmino said.

The Merseyside club were beaten 4-1 by a rampant Tottenham in October but have lost only once in 16 league games since that defeat, posting 11 victories along the way to climb to third in the table, two places above the London side.

"We deserved to lose that day," Firmino told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com). "The next game (on Sunday) is another game, there is no vengeance or additional rivalry because of that last game.

"We lost that game in October against them and we all played very badly, the whole team... They are a big team and we will do our best to try and beat them."

Tottenham, who have posted five victories in their last six games, swatted aside second-placed Manchester United 2-0 at Wembley on Wednesday and come into the clash brimming with confidence.

"I follow the games of Tottenham and they have a good team. I watched the last game against Manchester United and we know everything about their potential, but at home we are strong. It'll be two very strong teams," Firmino added.

"To us, this game is a classic. In Brazil, we call this type of game a six-point game. We will try to be focused during the 90 minutes to try and achieve the win. That's our aim."

Liverpool have 50 points from 25 games with 14 wins, eight draws and three defeats and a victory on Sunday will open up a five-point lead over Tottenham. A win for the visitors, however, will take them above Liverpool.