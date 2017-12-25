You are here:
Premier League: Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson to miss Swansea City clash due to hamstring injury

25 Dec, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson receives medical attention before being substituted off. Reuters

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule.

“The problem is that Hendo (Henderson) will not feature for sure, he is out,” Klopp told the club’s website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)


