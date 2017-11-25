Premier League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defends Alberto Moreno ahead of crunch Chelsea clash

Liverpool: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he still trusts Alberto Moreno "100 percent" despite the left-back's costly mistakes in Sevilla's stunning three-goal comeback against the Reds on Tuesday.

"It is not the player to blame," Klopp said at Friday's press conference ahead of their big Premier League clash with champions Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

"I am 100 percent responsible for that. I told him I still trust him 100 percent."

Having been 3-0 up at half-time in Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Moreno's mistakes led to Liverpool conceding twice in the first 16 minutes of the second half as the home side battled back to draw 3-3.

Former Sevilla player Moreno committed the fouls that led to Wissam Ben Yedder's brace, giving away both the 51st-minute free-kick that Ben Yedder headed home and the penalty that the French forward converted nine minutes later.

"Obviously it was difficult in Seville (for Moreno)," said Klopp.

"Everybody was talking to him, like to a family member. He left there and a lot of people are still there that he knows well.

"It was this one, two, three percent of concentration ... you come a little bit too late, and that is how it started."

Klopp, who took Moreno off shortly afterwards, defended the Spaniard and stressed his own responsibility for what had happened on Tuesday.

"I had a talk...to Alberto and I am really happy about his shape and his performances," said Klopp.

"It (the game) was obviously (difficult)... And that then is really my responsibility, that (we) could have done different things.

"My responsibility would have been thinking about the line-up, or change earlier."