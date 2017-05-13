Premier League: Liverpool have no chance of selling Philippe Coutinho, says coach Jurgen Klopp

You are here:
SportsIANSMay, 13 2017 00:12:20 IST

Liverpool: English football giants Liverpool's chief coach Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the sale of Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer.

File photo of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. Reuters

The German coach on Thursday stressed how important Coutinho is to the future plans of the club and confirmed that there is no option to sell the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who is supposedly on Barcelona's radar, reports Efe.

Coutinho, who scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season, penned a five-year contract in January.

"What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in other players and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis," he said.

"We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this," Klopp added.

In total, Coutinho has scored 11 goals and made 8 assists in all competitions this season for Liverpool, who hold third position in the English Premier League (EPL) with just two weeks to go.


