You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Leicester City's defender Luis Hernandez to join Malaga

AFPJan, 25 2017 16:45:15 IST

Spanish defender Luis Hernandez has left Premier League champions Leicester City to return to his homeland with Malaga on a three-and-a-half-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group G - King Power Stadium, Leicester, England - 27/9/16 Leicester City's Luis Hernandez in action with FC Porto's Oliver Torres Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

File photo of Leicester City's Luis Hernandez. Reuters

"Leicester City Football Club can confirm that defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish La Liga side Malaga in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee," read a Leicester statement on the club's website.

Hernandez, 27, made just eight appearances for the Foxes since joining on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon in June.

Elsewhere, Portuguese forward Gonçalo Guedes was on the verge of a reported 30 million euro ($32M) move from Benfica to Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday as the French side said he was undergoing a medical with them.

The 20-year-old winger arrived in Paris on Tuesday and the PSG official website featured a front page photo of Guedes holding up a PSG club scarf and wearing one of their track suits.

 

Also See





Top Stories



Cricket Scores