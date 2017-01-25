Premier League: Leicester City's defender Luis Hernandez to join Malaga

Spanish defender Luis Hernandez has left Premier League champions Leicester City to return to his homeland with Malaga on a three-and-a-half-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

"Leicester City Football Club can confirm that defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish La Liga side Malaga in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee," read a Leicester statement on the club's website.

Hernandez, 27, made just eight appearances for the Foxes since joining on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon in June.

Elsewhere, Portuguese forward Gonçalo Guedes was on the verge of a reported 30 million euro ($32M) move from Benfica to Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday as the French side said he was undergoing a medical with them.

The 20-year-old winger arrived in Paris on Tuesday and the PSG official website featured a front page photo of Guedes holding up a PSG club scarf and wearing one of their track suits.