Premier League: Leicester City sign Hull's Harry Maguire to bolster defence

London: Leicester signed Hull defender Harry Maguire for a reported fee of £17 million (Rs 135 crores approx.) on Thursday.

Maguire was keen to leave Hull following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season and he has agreed a five-year contract with Leicester.

The 24-year-old becomes Leicester's first signing since Craig Shakespeare agreed a three-year deal as permanent Leicester boss last week.

Maguire will link up with his new team-mates in early July ahead of Leicester's pre-season training camp in Austria.

"It's obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club I always wanted to join," Maguire told Leicester's website.

"Thankfully I'm here, so I can't wait to get the season started and kick on.

"There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club."

"He showed me the way that the club is going. It's on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer."

Leicester have been looking to bring in cover in the centre of defence after injuries to captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth last season exposed their lack of depth in that position.

Maguire was a stand-out performer for Hull despite their failure to avoid relegation.