Premier League: Leicester City must maintain squad depth to deal with season's demands, says boss Craig Shakespeare

SportsReutersAug, 23 2017 15:00:04 IST

Leicester City must maintain squad depth to deal with the demands of the Premier League season, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Tuesday after giving several fringe players a run-out in a 4-1 League Cup win at Sheffield United.

File image of Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare. Getty Images

Shakespeare was impressed with forwards Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa, as well as England under-21 winger Demarai Gray, who all scored in the Cup win.

"It was important to give the fringe players, or those who haven't played, some game time and when you do that you hope they'll respond in the right way," Shakespeare told reporters.

"They're part of the squad and they carry on.

"We'll need everyone as we go along because it's a tough old season in the Premier League and whether it's a loss of form, a change of tactics or injuries, you have all that to contend with."

Leicester travel to face leaders Manchester United in the league on Saturday.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 03:00 pm | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 03:00 pm


