Premier League: Kyle Walker-Peters signs new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, to stay till 2020

SportsAFPAug, 23 2017 16:04:11 IST

London: Highly-rated full-back Kyle Walker-Peters said he was "buzzing" on Wednesday after signing a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur that ties him down until 2020.

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur till 2020. Image courtesy: Twitter @SpursOfficial

Walker-Peters came through the Spurs academy and was named Man of the Match on his Premier League debut in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United earlier this month.

"Buzzing to have signed a new deal with Spurs. Can't wait to see what the future holds," said Walker-Peters in a video posted on the Spurs website.

"It does make it a lot sweeter being here for so long, growing up in the Tottenham area and supporting the club."

The 20-year-old was a member of the England Under-20 side that won their age group World Cup in June.

He earned his chance after near-namesake and fellow full-back Kyle Walker was sold for £50 million (54m euros, $64m) to Manchester City last month.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 04:04 pm | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 04:04 pm


