Premier League: Jose Mourinho confirms Morgan Schneiderlin close to Everton switch

Manchester: Manchester United's French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is closing in on a move to Everton, his manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday.

British media reports claim United have agreed to sell Schneiderlin, who joined the club from Southampton in 2015, for a fee of £22 million ($26.8 million, 25.4 million euros).

Speaking after United's 2-0 League Cup semi-final first leg win over Hull City, Mourinho said he had been told by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that the transfer was close to completion.

"No details, but before the match I was informed by Mr Woodward that the situation is too close," the United manager told Sky Sports at Old Trafford. "So Morgan is more than probably going to Everton."

Schneiderlin's arrival would be a timely piece of business for Everton manager Ronald Koeman, who has just lost Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Schneiderlin, 27, has made just eight appearances for United since Mourinho took over from Louis van Gaal as manager last July.