Premier League: Huddersfield Town sign German attacking midfielder Adelhamid Sabiri for an undisclosed fee

London: Young German midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri signed for Huddersfield Town from second tier Germans Nuremberg, the in-form Premier League newboys announced on Wednesday.

The Moroccan-born 20-year-old signed a three year contract for an undisclosed fee, with Huddersfield having the option to extend it by a year.

Sabiri caught the eye at the back-end of last season, scoring five goals in seven appearances for Nuremberg.

He joins a side enjoying its maiden campaign in the Premier League sitting just below leaders Manchester United — who have a superior goal difference — having won both their matches thus far.

The Terriers' German manager David Wagner — who worked with close friend and Liverpool handler Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund — said they had secured one of the most talented youngsters in German football.

"I'm very happy that we have been able to add Abdelhamid to our squad in this summer window," the 45-year-old told Huddersfield's website.

"He is one of the most exciting talents from the German leagues.

"We needed another natural 'number 10' in our squad and he gives us a good option in all the attacking midfield areas.

"Abdelhamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nürnberg in the second-half of last season.

"The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence."