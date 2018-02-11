Premier League: Huddersfield move out of relegation zone with comfortable win over Bournemouth

London: Huddersfield climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after Steve Mounie's double fired his side to a 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday.

David Wagner's team took a seventh-minute lead at the John Smith's Stadium as Alex Pritchard took Mounie's pass and drilled in his first Huddersfield goal since his January move from Norwich.

Junior Stanislas equalised for Bournemouth with a cool finish from Ryan Fraser's cross seven minutes later.

But Mounie restored Huddersfield's advantage with a 27th-minute header and the Benin striker netted again from Aaron Mooy's pass to put the hosts in control in the 66th minute.

Rajiv van La Parra converted a stoppage-time penalty, awarded for Dan Gosling's foul on Pritchard, to take Huddersfield out of the bottom three.

The Terriers are two points above the relegation zone, while Bournemouth remain in mid-table.

Huddersfield's first league win in nine matches was marred by an injury to Australia midfielder Mooy, who was stretchered off with a knee problem 15 minutes from time.

Later on Sunday, second-placed Manchester United head to Newcastle trying to close the gap on leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool face Southampton at St Mary's as Jurgen Klopp's side look to bolster their bid for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.