Premier League: Huddersfield maintain dream start to season courtesy Aaron Mooy's stunner against Newcastle

London: Australian international Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half goal gave Huddersfield Town a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United and maintained their 100-percent record in their maiden Premier League season on Sunday.

Huddersfield signed Mooy full-time from Manchester City in the close season after he inspired them to promotion whilst on loan.

And the 26-year-old struck in the 50th minute to condemn Newcastle to their second successive defeat, the first time since 1999 the Magpies have lost their opening two fixtures in the top tier.

Huddersfield, though, occupy the dizzying heights of second in the table, equal on points with Manchester United but with an inferior goal difference, only the third time a promoted side have won their first two games in the Premier League.

"The boss (David Wagner) has a saying to have no limits and we all stand behind that," Mooy told Sky Sports.

"It is only early but it's a great start.

"It has been a great start so far, but we can't get carried away, it's early in the season. We just have to keep working hard and keep trying to improve."

The hosts started brightly with Newcastle content to absorb the pressure and hit them on the counter-attack.

However, a dreadful clearance by the Magpies' Christian Atsu fell to one of Huddersfield's close-season buys Tom Ince, but his shot was easily saved by Rob Elliot.

It was Newcastle who went closest to breaking the deadlock inside the first 20 minutes as Matt Ritchie unleashed a fine curling effort which was goalbound until Jonas Lossl produced a superb save to deny him.

Mooy, though, deservedly gave the hosts the lead five minutes into the second half with a stunning effort, curling it past Elliot after a neat exchange with Elias Kachunga.

The goal rounded off an astonishing 14-pass move, the most thus far in the lead-up to a Premier League goal this term.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez reacted by removing Dwight Gayle — who hadn't looked like maintaining his habit of scoring every time the two sides met — and sending on new recruit Joselu.

The Spaniard — a £5m signing from Stoke in midweek — went close with his first shot on target but Lossl tipped it away for a corner.

His compatriot Ayoze Perez should have done much better from the ensuing corner but he sent it over the bar from close range.