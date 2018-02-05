Premier League: Harry Kane's last-gasp penalty helps Tottenham Hotspur hold Liverpool; Newcastle United drop points

Harry Kane scored a last-gasp penalty equaliser just minutes after missing another spot-kick in Tottenham's breathtaking 2-2 draw at Liverpool, while Newcastle remain mired in the battle for survival after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After falling behind when Mohamed Salah punished a mistake from Eric Dier in the third minute at Anfield, Tottenham hit back to equalise through Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama's blistering 20-yard drive with 10 minutes left.

Tottenham wasted a chance to take the lead when Kane saw his 85th-minute penalty saved by Loris Karius, who had been penalised for bringing down the England striker.

Salah looked set to make Kane pay for that mistake in the first minute of stoppage time as the Egypt winger danced his way through the Tottenham defence to slot in a sublime goal.

But in the final seconds, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk conceded a controversial penalty with a soft challenge on Erik Lamela.

This time, Kane held his nerve to net his 100th Premier League goal as he stroked his spot-kick past Karius to cap an incredible finale.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was furious with the second penalty decision and confronted referee Jon Moss on the pitch after the final whistle.

"The result was massively influenced by decisions. The first (penalty) was clear offside, unbelievable," Klopp said.

"For the second, Virgil van Dijk touches him, but we all know Lamela wants the touch. A situation in the last minute like that? Wow. He (the official) wanted to be middle of interest and he is."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino inevitably saw it differently.

"Both were a penalty and nothing to say, it is not controversial - it is nothing," he said.

"Sometimes people complain about the referee, but when they are right it is good to tell everyone."

Liverpool remain in third place, while Tottenham stay two points behind Klopp's side in fifth.

Tottenham are one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who face Watford on Monday, as the battle hots up to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

Palace hit back

At Selhurst Park, Rafael Benitez's side took a first-half lead through Mohamed Diame, but a Luka Milivojevic penalty soon after the interval forced Newcastle to settle for a point.

The Magpies are only one point above the relegation zone in 16th place after failing to win for a fourth consecutive league match.

Palace, without a win in their last three league games, are two points ahead of Newcastle. The visitors had gone in front in the 22nd minute.

Kenedy swung a low delivery into the penalty area that Milivojevic missed and when Martin Kelly failed to track Diame's run, the Senegal midfielder was free to finish from close range.

But Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark conceded a 55th-minute penalty when he bundled over Christian Benteke after the striker leaped to reach Wilfried Zaha's cross.

Serbian midfielder Milivojevic sent his spot-kick towards the bottom corner and although Karl Darlow got a hand to the ball, he was unable to prevent it reaching the back of the net.

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey was fortunate not to concede another penalty for a blatant tug on James McArthur's shirt as the Magpies held on.