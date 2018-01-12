You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Fit Jamie Vardy set to return against defending champions Chelsea

Sports AFP Jan 12, 2018 10:29:20 IST

London: Jamie Vardy will be fit to play for Leicester in a clash of the past two Premier League champions when they visit Chelsea on Saturday, the Foxes manager Claude Puel said on Thursday.

File image of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. AP

File image of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. AP

Vardy, who turned 31 on Thursday, has recovered from the groin injury that kept the England international out of the 2016 champions line-up for the FA Cup third round 0-0 draw with his former club Fleetwood Town last weekend.

"He will be available for the game, there is no problem with Jamie. He trained well this week," Puel said at his press conference on Thursday.

Vardy has scored 10 Premier League goals this season including one in the 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea in September.


Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 10:29 AM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 10:29 AM

Also See






Street art comes to Sassoon Docks: Mumbai's historic fishing district gets a makeover with the St+Art project



Top Stories




Cricket Scores