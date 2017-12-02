You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: FA to 'seek observations' over Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Nathan Redmond incident

SportsReutersDec, 02 2017 19:22:10 IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been asked for his observations by the Football Association following his animated discussion with Southampton midfielder Nathan Redmond after Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Southampton's Nathan Redmond, who looks dejected, at the end of the match. Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Southampton's Nathan Redmond, who looks dejected, at the end of the match. Reuters

Guardiola walked on to the pitch following his team’s 2-1 win over Southampton and gestured wildly during an exchange with Redmond before playing down the incident in his post-match news conference saying he was merely praising the 23-year-old.

The Spaniard has until Monday to respond to the FA.

Redmond backed up Guardiola’s version with a post on his Twitter account, saying that the City manager had not let out expletives and was complimenting him despite appearing to be intense and aggressive.

“He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season,” Redmond tweeted.


”I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less.

“Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that’s what makes him one of the best managers in world football.”


Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 07:22 pm | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 07:22 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores