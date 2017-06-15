Premier League: Ex-Chelsea defender John Terry offered contract at Birmingham City, confirms Harry Redknapp

London: Former England captain John Terry has been made an offer by second tier outfit Birmingham City, their manager Harry Redknapp revealed on Thursday.

Terry, 36, is leaving champions Chelsea after 22 trophy-laden years and has attracted interest from Premier League side Bournemouth as well as Birmingham's Championship rivals Aston Villa.

However, Redknapp told Talksport radio he had persuaded the Birmingham board to make an offer to the central defender, who has said he might hang up his boots altogether.

"He's a fantastic captain and great leader," said Redknapp.

"We've made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It's up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham."

Redknapp is seeking to turn Birmingham's fortunes around after a disastrous spell under Gianfranco Zola.

The Italian was controversially installed by the club's Chinese owners in December last year replacing the sacked Gary Rowett, who had taken them to playoff contention, but the club went into freefall winning just twice in 22 matches and led to Zola resigning.

Redknapp was brought in to save them from relegation which the 70-year-old achieved on the final day of the season.