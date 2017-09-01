Premier League: Everton striker Wayne Rooney arrested on drink-driving charge near his home in Cheshire

London: Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported Friday.

The BBC said Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, on Thursday night.

"The man was arrested shortly after 0100GMT (6:30 A.M) on Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle," said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney "has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18 September.

Rooney was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in Alderley Edge earlier.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 2100 GMT (02:30 A.M) that day with the comment: "International Break #legend".

England's all-time record goal-scorer, the 31-year-old Rooney announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country.

He re-joined boyhood club Everton in pre-season after a hugely successful spell at the Liverpool side's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Rooney has scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, with the forward on target last month in a 1-0 win over Stoke City and again in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.