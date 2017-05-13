Premier League: Everton forward Kevin Mirallas agrees to sign new three-year contract

You are here:
SportsAFPMay, 13 2017 17:40:00 IST

London: Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas has signed a new three-year contract with Everton, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

File photo of Kevin Mirallas. AFP

The 29-year-old Belgium international signed from Greek side Olympiakos in August 2012 and has made 171 appearances, scoring 39 goals.

"This contract is very important for me and my family. I am very happy here – this is the best club for me," Mirallas said in comments published on the Everton website.

"I've been here five years and it's very important for me to win a trophy here. I've said before that my dream is to win at least one trophy with Everton and I firmly believe we are heading in the right direction.

"We have an amazing manager (Ronald Koeman), an amazing team and amazing fans."


Published Date: May 13, 2017 05:40 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 05:40 pm

